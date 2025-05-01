Two juveniles arrested following officer-involved shooting at Donna International Bridge
Two juveniles were arrested following an officer-involved shooting at the Donna International Bridge on Thursday morning, according to a news release.
The news release said Donna police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a yellow Jeep approaching the bridge at around 6 a.m.
Police say the Jeep was stolen out of Brownsville and the two juveniles were attempting to cross the vehicle into Mexico.
As an officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer in an attempt to run him over. Fearing for his safety, the officer discharged his weapon at the vehicle, according to the news release.
The Jeep fled the scene, prompting a pursuit involving the Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to the news release.
The chase continued northbound on FM 493. The suspects eventually abandoned the vehicle in a nearby cornfield and attempted to flee on foot, according to the news release. The driver and passenger were eventually found and taken into custody without incident.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.
*Channel 5 News reporter Sarah Cervera contributed to this story*
