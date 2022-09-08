Four suspects in custody following shooting in Uvalde, police say

Photo credit: MGN

Four people are in custody after a shooting in Uvalde hospitalized two juveniles on Thursday afternoon, according to the Uvalde Police Department.

A shooting was reported at Uvalde Memorial Park at around 5:30 p.m., the department stated on social media.

"Two juveniles are currently being treated at San Antonio hospitals due to injuries sustained; their condition is unknown at this time," the department said in a statement.

The department said four suspects were in custody and being questioned about the shooting.

The shooting comes three months after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement condemning the shooting as gang related and said the Texas Department of Public Safety was directed to send more troopers to patrol the city.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.