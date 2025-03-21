Two men charged in connection with aggravated robbery in Brownsville

A man wanted in connection with a shooting in San Benito has been arrested in connection with an aggravated robbery in Brownsville.

Brownsville police said 22-year-old Oscar Rodarte, along with 19-year-old Ricardo Garza Jr. were arrested following an aggravated robbery at First Cash Pawn in the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard on Thursday.

Police said Rodarte is facing charges of aggravated robbery, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest in a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm.

Rodarte also had two active arrest warrants in connection with a shooting in San Benito on March 13.

According to police, Garza is facing several charges in connection with the incident including aggravated robbery, four counts of aggravated assault against with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of body armor by a felon.

Garza is also facing four counts of aggravated assault against a public servant for aiming a firearm at officers after leading them in a pursuit, according to Brownsville police. He also had an active arrest warrant out of Weslaco for larceny.

Police said Garza’s bond has been set at $533,000 and Rodarte’s bond is set at $270,000.