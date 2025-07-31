Two men plead guilty to murder of Santa Rosa teen

Two men pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting death of a Santa Rosa teen, Cameron County court records show.

Julian Casarez and Alberto Sanchez pleaded guilty to murder charges on Tuesday.

As previously reported, Casarez and Sanchez were part of a “criminal enterprise” responsible for the death of 16-year-old Fernando Martinez. Martinez was fatally shot outside a Santa Rosa apartment complex on Jan. 26, 2023.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said the suspects targeted “drug dealers” selling vaping pens, oils and cartridges. The group would contact the seller to meet with them to purchase the items, but would end up stealing the items and “exchanging gunfire” if the seller fought back, Saenz said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Death of Santa Rosa teen linked to ‘criminal enterprise’

Martinez was selling those products and died after meeting with the suspects, Saenz said.

Sanchez was previously identified as the leader of the group.

A third suspect, Josue Torres, was also arrested in connection with the death. His trial is set to begin in December 2025.

According to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, Casarez and Sanchez are set to be sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

Details of their plea deal were not immediately available.