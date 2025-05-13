Two Mission firefighters receive Hometown Hero Award for saving stroke victim

Two Mission firefighters were recognized on Friday for saving a stroke victim's life.

Erick Valdiviez and David Gonzalez received a Hometown Hero Award during a city council meeting; South Texas Health Systems presented the award.

The firefighters responded to the call for help in December and got the stroke victim to the hospital fast enough to prevent major brain damage.

"They teach us a lot about this in school, to recognize all the signs as fast as you can, treat them and take them to the best hospital possible," Valdiviez said.

Firefighter Gonzalez said his uncle suffered a stroke, so he knew every minute mattered.

"The reason I got into EMS is because of what happened to my tio about 10 years ago. To see this happen, to have someone's life change for the better, continue living, continue being with the family, it makes me feel great," Gonzalez said.

Thanks to their work, the stroke survivor is already back at home and going to work.