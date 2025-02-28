Two people found dead in San Juan house fire, investigation underway

Two people were found dead Thursday after firefighters responded to a two-story home that was fully engulfed in flames, according to San Juan Fire Chief Tirso Garza.

As previously reported, firefighters responded to the house fire at the 100 block of West Mesquite Street at 3 a.m.

According to Garza, one of the victims was found on the staircase of the two-story home, and the second victim was found on the lower level of the home.

It took more than 30 firefighters from San Juan, Pharr and Edinburg four hours to put out the fire.

The home was declared a total loss. A caved-in roof and piles of charred clothes are all that remain of the house.

Garza says firefighters tried going into the home but ran into several obstacles.

“It was very difficult because they did have a lot of furniture obstructing the point of ingress to get in," Garza said.

Firefighters found their way in after the second attempt.

“The walls started collapsing so we knocked them down to be able to continue searching for the victims,” Garza said, adding that he does not believe foul play was involved.

The San Juan Fire Marshal is now taking over the investigation.

fire officials said the identities of the victims will be released once their families have been notified.

