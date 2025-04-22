x

Two people hospitalized in serious condition in Donna crash involving a motorcycle

Two people hospitalized in serious condition in Donna crash involving a motorcycle
3 hours 55 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, April 22 2025 Apr 22, 2025 April 22, 2025 10:08 AM April 22, 2025 in News - Local

The Donna Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Saturday, according to Donna Fire Chief David Simmons.

Simmons said the accident occurred on the 800 block of North Val Verde Road. The driver of the vehicle and the motorcyclist were transported to local hospitals in serious condition.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days