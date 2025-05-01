Two suspects arrested following officer-involved shooting at Donna International Bridge

Two suspects were arrested after an officer-involved shooting at the Donna International Bridge on Thursday morning, according to a news release.

The news release said Donna police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a yellow Jeep approaching the bridge at around 6 a.m. As an officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer in an attempt to run him over. Fearing for his safety, the officer discharged his weapon at the vehicle.

The Jeep fled the scene, prompting a pursuit involving the Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to the news release.

The chase continued northbound on FM 493. The suspects eventually abandoned the vehicle in a nearby cornfield and attempted to flee on foot, according to the news release. The driver and passenger were eventually found and taken into custody without incident.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.