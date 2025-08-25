Two men charged following assault of police officer in downtown McAllen

The McAllen Police Department has identified and charged two suspects in connection with an assault of a police officer.

According to a news release, officers were breaking up a fight and detained Sergio Contreras Sandoval, 18, and Alexander Andree Flores, 17. Flores was identified as the individual who was seen fleeing after assaulting the officer.

The news release said McAllen police responded to a "crowd of people screaming" near the intersection of South 17th Street and Beaumont Avenue on Sunday at around 2 a.m.

Responding officers saw multiple males fist fighting and began separating parties, according to the news release. An officer attempted to apprehend Flores, was struck by the suspect, causing injury.

Sandoval and Flores were arraigned on Monday.

Sandoval was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and interference with public duties. His bond was set at $100,000, according to a news release.

The news release said Flores charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and evading arrest. His bond was set at $250,000.

Both suspects remain in custody and transferred to the Hidalgo County Jail in lieu of bond, according to the news release.

Other parties involved in the disturbance remain unknown, and McAllen police continue to investigate the incident, according to the news release.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.