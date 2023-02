Two Valley cities to host free food giveaways

There’s a couple of free food giveaways Wednesday.

The first will be in Alamo at the Sports Complex. It is located on south 7th Street.

The other food giveaway is at La Feria at the Cameron County Precinct 4 Commissioner's Office.

Both of these giveaways are open to anyone and both start at 9 a.m.

Do not forget to bring your ID and proof of residency.