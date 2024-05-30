Two Valley teams heading to UIL softball semifinals in Austin

History is being made as two high school teams in the Rio Grande Valley head to the UIL state softball semifinals.

The Weslaco High Lady Panthers will face the Guyer High School wildcats on Friday, May 31 at 4 p.m.

The lady panthers had a sendoff ceremony Thursday morning that doubled as a graduation ceremony for the 10 seniors on the team.

The Harlingen South Lady Hawks will also be representing the Valley as they face the Aledo High Ladycats on Friday, May 31 at 1 p.m.

Best of luck to both teams from Channel 5 News!