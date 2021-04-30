TxDOT Announces Interstate 2 Eastbound Lane Closures

PHARR – The Texas Department of Transportation announced the tentative overnight closures of I-2, or Expressway 83, this week.

All lanes on eastbound I-2 from McColl Road in Mcallen to Stewart Road in San Juan will be closed.

Also, one lane on eastbound I-2 will be closed from Stewart Road to Val Verde Road in Donna.

The closures are scheduled from Sunday, Sept. 22 to Thursday, Sept. 26 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Traffic will be diverted to Frontage Road.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Officials say heavy delays are expected.