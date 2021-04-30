TxDOT Announces Interstate 2 Eastbound Lane Closures
PHARR – The Texas Department of Transportation announced the tentative overnight closures of I-2, or Expressway 83, this week.
All lanes on eastbound I-2 from McColl Road in Mcallen to Stewart Road in San Juan will be closed.
Also, one lane on eastbound I-2 will be closed from Stewart Road to Val Verde Road in Donna.
The closures are scheduled from Sunday, Sept. 22 to Thursday, Sept. 26 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Traffic will be diverted to Frontage Road.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
Officials say heavy delays are expected.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen ISD staff honors valedictorians and salutatorians with surprise home visit
-
'It's rooted in the Valley': American Rescue plan to help historic Cine...
-
McAllen Fire Department: Swarm of bees contained, avoid area for safety
-
McAllen to resume parking enforcement
-
Pharr police searching for missing man