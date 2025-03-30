TxDOT announces repairs for Harlingen overpass after cracks spotted
The Texas Department of Transportation says the I-69E, north of the interchange, is still structurally sound and safe to drive on despite visible cracks on the concrete barrier.
In a Sunday social media post, TxDOT said they are aware of the damage, and that repairs “are soon forthcoming.”
TxDOT added that the damage has been inspected, and “there is no major structural damage to the overpass.”
