x

TxDOT announces repairs for Harlingen overpass after cracks spotted

TxDOT announces repairs for Harlingen overpass after cracks spotted
1 hour 15 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, March 30 2025 Mar 30, 2025 March 30, 2025 4:23 PM March 30, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: Texas Deparmtent of Transportation

The Texas Department of Transportation says the I-69E, north of the interchange, is still structurally sound and safe to drive on despite visible cracks on the concrete barrier.

In a Sunday social media post, TxDOT said they are aware of the damage, and that repairs “are soon forthcoming.”

TxDOT added that the damage has been inspected, and “there is no major structural damage to the overpass.”

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days