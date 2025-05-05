TxDOT announces road closures in Mission and McAllen

Photo credit: MGN Online

Pavement repair work is planned on the eastbound Interstate 2 main lanes between Palmview and Mission, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Because of the repairs, drivers should expect lane closures and possible delays between FM 492 in Palmview and Conway Avenue in Mission starting on Monday, May 5, through Friday, May 9.

Paving crews will be present on those days between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., TxDOT added in a news release.

Additionally, eastbound I-2 frontage road on and off ramps within the project limits will also be impacted with temporary closures.

TxDOT also announced that, starting on Monday, May 5, South Bentsen Road in McAllen will close to through traffic between Mile 4 Road and FM 676/Auburn Avenue.

The closure will be in effect until Monday, until June 9.

“The closure is necessary to allow road crews to reconstruct the south end of the Bentsen Road/FM 676 intersection. The work is part of the FM 676 Widening Project,” TxDOT said in a news release. “Until the construction is complete, drivers will be detoured through FM 1924 (Buddy Owens) and Shary Road.