TxDOT: Cameron Co. Drivers Watch Out for Pelicans on Hwy 48

BROWNSVILLE – The Texas Department of Transportation issued a weather-related pelican warning for drivers in Cameron County.

The agency is asking drivers to watch out for the birds when traveling on State Highway 48 between Brownsville and Port Isabel.

The median street barrier along the highway and cold snaps combine to form an aerial vortex, pulling the pelicans down and straight into the path of drivers.

In Dec. 2016, more than 70 pelicans were struck and killed in one night.

In August, TxDOT said they were moving forward to redesign the barriers.