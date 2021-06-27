x

TxDOT campaign spotlights distracted driving

9 hours 15 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, June 26 2021 Jun 26, 2021 June 26, 2021 6:15 PM June 26, 2021 in News - Local
By: Monica De Anda

TxDOT'S "Talk. Text. Crash" campaign made its way to McAllen on Saturday.

The hands-free driving simulation game the campaign provided gave people a chance to see the dangers that distractions create behind the wheel.

Last year there were 160 accidents involving distracted drivers. One of those was in McAllen.

