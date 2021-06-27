TxDOT campaign spotlights distracted driving
TxDOT'S "Talk. Text. Crash" campaign made its way to McAllen on Saturday.
The hands-free driving simulation game the campaign provided gave people a chance to see the dangers that distractions create behind the wheel.
Last year there were 160 accidents involving distracted drivers. One of those was in McAllen.
