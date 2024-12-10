TxDOT crews brining roads ahead of cold front
The Texas Department of Transportation says road crews are getting ready for the cold weather.
TxDOT said brine is being prepped just in case it's needed. It's a salt and water solution that acts like an anti-icing agent.
Officials said they don't think they'll need to use it, but they want to be ready just in case.
