TxDOT crews staying safe amid cold weather
Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation were hard at work throughout the Rio Grande Valley amid the cold weather.
TxDOT officials say during cold weather, crews always wear protective equipment to stay warm and visible to traffic. They also look out for each other.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends workers take frequent short breaks in warm, dry areas. They also recommend working in pairs, drink warm, sweet beverages, eat foods high in carbs, and avoid alcohol and touching cold metal or wet surfaces with bare skin.
Another recommendation from OSHA is to work during the warmest part of the day.
If you see a TxDOT crew out on the road, slow down by 20 miles per hour or switch lanes.
Watch the video above for the full story.
