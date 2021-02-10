TxDOT holds virtual meeting for border transportation plan

During a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, the Texas Department of Transportation went over their Texas-Mexico Border Transportation Master Plan for the Rio Grande Valley and Tamaulipas region.

The goal of the master plan is to keep up infrastructure between Texas and Mexico, which includes 29 roadway crossings, six railways, 18 sea ports, 46 airports and connections in between those main hubs, like the Port of Brownsville and Monterrey.

In 2019, nearly $63 million was lost due to border slowdowns. Officials are concerned that loss could be nearly 100 times greater 30 years from now.

"Border delays may result in an economic productivity loss of $4.4 billion in 2050," said International Trade and Border Coordinator Giacomo Yaquinto.

The Border Trade Advisory Committee is now considering a set of 651 recommendations to improve $27.3 billion worth of infrastructure. One in 10 of those will be for the Rio Grande Valley and just one in seven of those projects are currently funded.

TxDOT is seeking public comments by Feb. 24 before submitting a final plan to lawmakers.