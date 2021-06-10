TxDOT: I-2, 1-69C interchange project making visible progress

You know it better as the Pharr Interchange, and if you drive it, you know lanes and exits are closed due to construction.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) say progress is being made on the foundation of four brand new bridges that will connect traffic from Edinburg to Pharr and from McAllen to San Juan.

The $303 million construction project has been in the making for years, but it’s finally taking a more visible shape.

TxDOT Spokesperson Octavio Saenz says the 7.8-mile long project includes a complete reconstruction of the I-2 and I-69C interchange.

The reconstruction of the interchange means four new bridges, each with two lanes.

“Once completed, the new I-2, I-69C project will reduce travel time and improve mobility, safety, and traffic operations,” Saenz said.

In the case of any emergencies, bridge lanes and interstates will remain open.

“We urge people always drive attentively,” Saenz said. “One of the five incidents that happen on Texas roadways has to do with inattentive drivers.”

Once the project is finished, the general lanes on each side of the I-2, going east to west, will be expanded from three lanes to four. The project is set to be completed by the end of 2022.