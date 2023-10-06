TXDOT launches pedestrian safety campaign, walking billboards seen in McAllen

Walking billboards were seen in McAllen on Friday as part of the Texas Department of Transportation campaign, "Be Safe. Drive Smart".

"The month of October is the deadliest month for pedestrians," TXDOT Pharr District spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

The walking billboards are meant to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other.

According to the TXDOT website, in the last five years, pedestrian fatalities in Texas increased 29.6 percent. In 2022, 5,764 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred in Texas, resulting in 829 deaths and 1,526 serious injuries.

The website says more than 30 walking billboard street teams were brought to towns with the highest number of fatalities from pedestrian-related traffic crashes.

The walking billboards in McAllen were seen around the Trenton and 10th Street area.