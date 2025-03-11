TXDOT looking to widen State Highway 4 in Brownsville

The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to make the road to SpaceX a lot wider.

The two-lane road, known for a lot of potholes, would be widened to a four-lane road.

The project would widen a 13-mile stretch of State Highway 4. Construction will start at Oklahoma Avenue in Brownsville and continue to LBJ Boulevard at the SpaceX construction site.

TXDOT says they're also proposing an eight-foot-wide bike path on the south side of State Highway 4.

TXDOT will hold two public meetings about the project. The first meeting is virtual and scheduled for March 26 and the second meeting will be in-person on March 27.

