TxDOT meeting on State Highway 4 widening project set for Thursday

The Texas Department of Transportation wants to hear from the public over a project to widen State Highway 4, which lead to the SpaceX Boca Chica launch facility.

The project would widen approximately 13 miles of State Highway 4 from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided highway, with two 12-foot concrete travel lanes and 8-foot shoulders in each direction, between FM 1419 (Oklahoma Avenue) and Joanna Street, a news release stated. The improvements, with an estimated cost of $179 million, would also include an 8-foot-wide bike path on the south side of SH 4, between Quicksilver Avenue and LBJ Boulevard.

Driving down Boca Chica Boulevard in Cameron County can be a congested and dangerous ride to some people. TxDOT crash data from 2019 to 2023 shows crash rates are about two times higher than similar Texas roads.

A public meeting is set for Thursday, March 27he Eddie Lucio Jr. Middle School cafeteria where people can provide input.

