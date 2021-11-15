TxDOT, Pharr police urges public to travel safely as holidays approach

The start of the holiday is less than two weeks away, and Pharr police says anyone traveling can expect to see more officers on the roads.

The Texas Department of Transportation says more people will be traveling this year since the number of coronavirus cases has dropped.

"Halloween this year, we started to see more activity and so we do expect more people to be hitting the roads and be traveling," said TxDOT spokesperson Octavio Saenz.

TxDOT says it is important that travelers have a plan to ensure safety while driving.

"Sometimes we fail to observe the tire pressure, the condition of the belts, or just a simple look at a map and see what cities are close by just in case you have a problem with your vehicle," Saenz said.

Pharr police say they will be keeping an eye out as well, not just for stranded drivers, but also drivers who have been drinking or for cases of holiday theft.

"We will be allocating our efforts to the business district, you know the big box stores, where the holiday shoppers will be at so that we can alleviate any kind of stress when it comes to traffic or any calls for service that come from shopping during the holidays," said Pharr police mental health officer Nicholas Zepeda.

Both Pharr police and TxDOT remind the public that if you do drink and drive, you could wind up paying a hefty price.

"The cost of a DWI—it's over $17,000 in court fees, suspended licenses etcetera,” Saenz said.

Zepeda says sometimes holidays can bring out both the best and worse in people.

So, if you have any concerns, they want you to call 911 and ask for help.

"Even if it's just to check up on an individual that you think might need some assistance this is why we're here," Zepeda said.