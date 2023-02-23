TxDot proposes new highway that will run from Edinburg to Donna

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for public input on a proposed highway.

TxDOT will hold a Thursday meeting at Economedes High School in Edinburg at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the proposed State Highway 68.

If approved, the four-lane highway would run for 22 miles from Edinburg to Donna starting at Hutto Road and connect to the I-69.

The meeting is expected to run through 7:30 p.m.