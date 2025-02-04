TxDOT proposes widening FM 88 in Elsa

Photo: mgnonline.com

The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to widen and reconstruct FM 88 in Elsa.

TxDOT said the project would begin on East Monte Cristo Road to 5th Avenue. It would widen FM 88 to four lanes with a center two-way, left turn lane and pedestrian accommodations.

TxDOT will hold two meetings to discuss the project and to allow for public comments.

During both meetings, the public will have the opportunity to view project-related information and provide comments on the proposed improvements. Public comments must be received by March 7.

A virtual meeting will be held on February 19 and an in-person meeting is scheduled for February 20 at Edcouch-Elsa High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on the project, click here.