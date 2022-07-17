TxDOT provides tour of new westbound bridge on Pharr interchange

Starting on Saturday night, the westbound bridge connecting Edinburg to McAllen on the Pharr interchange will permanently shut down and the new one will open.

“For this traffic shift, drivers should remember to stay right,” Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “If you're headed towards McAllen, westbound on to I-2, you'll want to stay right as you merge onto this new connector."

The new connector has two lanes. The right lane will take drivers toward McAllen, while the left lane will lead drivers toward Harlingen once it opens.

“Once they make it to the end of this connector, they can merge on to westbound i-2, or they can stay on the frontage road and head towards Jackson Road,” Pedraza said. "You want to increase the following distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you. Don't be a distracted driver. Don't be distracted by the construction or by your phone, focus on the task at hand."

