TxDOT reports spike in motorcycle deaths in the area
Deadly motorcycle crashes in the area doubled since last year, according to a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Transportation.
“The year prior we had five motorcycle fatalities, and then again we had 10,” TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “So we saw a considerable spike in the number of crashes and the number of fatalities."
Authorities are urging people to watch out for people on motorcycles.
Watch the video above for the full story.
