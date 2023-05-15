TxDOT reports spike in motorcycle deaths in the area

Deadly motorcycle crashes in the area doubled since last year, according to a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Transportation.

“The year prior we had five motorcycle fatalities, and then again we had 10,” TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “So we saw a considerable spike in the number of crashes and the number of fatalities."

Authorities are urging people to watch out for people on motorcycles.

