TxDOT to begin negotiations to buy land along proposed State Highway 68 route

A future highway set to provide relief for drivers in the mid-Valley will cut through some people's homes.

San Carlos resident Rogelio Morales said the edge of State Highway 68 will be inches away from his home. According to the Texas Department of Transportation website, SH 68 will be a four-lane, divided rural highway facility with future main lanes and overpasses in eastern Hidalgo County from US 83/I-2 to US 281/I-69C.

Morales said he and his wife are staying in the house that took them seven years to build on land they’ve had since 2000.

Morales said he’s received offers from people to buy his land, but his next door neighbors will have to leave their homes and sell the property to TxDOT.

In May 2025, TxDOT will begin looking for a company to help buy all the land along the route. The route starts east of Val Verde Road in Donna and stretches to Highway 281 north of the South Texas International Airport north of Edinburg.

TxDOT said they will hire independent state-certified appraisers that will provide them with their opinion of a fair compensation for the property.

Landowners can provide a counteroffer.

