TxDot to close westbound Sugar Road exit ramp for two years

PHARR - The Texas Department of Transportation will close the Sugar Road exit ramp on Wednesday on Oct. 7.

The closure is a part of a $303 million I-2/I-69-C interchange project in Hidalgo County.

TxDot officials say when the project is completed drivers will experience newly reconfigured exit ramps and reduced travel times.

TxDot will also be whitening and reconstructing general purpose lanes on I-2 from six to eight lanes.

The project will include improvements to 7.8 miles of roadway in the cities of McAllen, Pharr and San Juan.