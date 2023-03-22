TxDot to hold public transportation meeting on Thursday

The Texas Department of Transportation wants to know what the public thinks about travel in the state.

They've launched a program called Connecting Texas 2050; it involves meeting with community members to talk about transportation concerns.

TxDot has a meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 23, at Nikki Rowe High School in McAllen from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The public meeting is not just for highway issues.

Whatever infrastructure you feel our region needs, what matters to you the most is what we want to hear," TxDot Pharr District Public Information Officer Ray Pedraza said.

You can learn more at connectingtexas2050.com.