TXDOT unveils new historical marker between La Joya, Sullivan City

The Texas Department of Transportation has unveiled a new historical marker.

The marker is between La Joya and Sullivan City, along Business 83. It replaces an older one that was originally put up in 1968.

The marker recognizes Hidalgo County's first oil well that was called the John M. Lawrence No. 1 Oil Well. It was brought to the area 90 years ago.

The new sign adds more information about the local impact this oil well had.

"We actually worked with the Texas Historical Commission to update the verbiage to make sure we said more of the story and help educate folks here in the region and those visiting us as well. So approximately 90 years ago was when this happened, Sept. 18, 1934," TXDOT Pharr Engineer Pete Alvarez said.

The original historical marker was removed for the construction of the U.S. 83 relief route.