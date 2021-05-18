TxDOT urges caution while driving in flooded roadways

The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be cautious on the road if they come come across any flooded roads in the next few days.

According to TxDOT, flash flooding is the leading cause of weather related deaths in the state.

"We ask that people never walk, swim, or drive through moving or still flood waters,” TxDOT Public Information Officer Octavio Saenz said. “And the reason why is because that water may be high in danger such as debris, branches, power lines, and even damage to the road that you cannot see."