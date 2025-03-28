TxDOT urging drivers to stay away from flooded roads

Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Pedraza is urging drivers to stay away from flooded roads and streets.

According to Pedraza, there are a lot of closures in effect across the TxDOT Pharr District due to debris and stalled cars on flooded areas as TxDOT crews wait for waters to recede.

