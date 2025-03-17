TxDOT walking billboards campaign underway in Edinburg

To prevent fatal accidents on the road involving pedestrians and cyclists, the Texas Department of Transportation sent volunteers to share the importance of following traffic laws, according to a news release.

The volunteers were seen carrying signs around Edinburg city Hall and the Hidalgo County Courthouse Monday morning. The signs had messages promoting awareness on pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

According to a TxDOT news release, pedestrian and bicyclist deaths made up 21% of all traffic fatalities in Texas in 2023.

“Between 2019 and 2023, Texas has seen a 22% percent increase in pedestrian fatalities, and bicyclist fatalities increased 58%,” the news release stated.