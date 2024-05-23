x

TXDOT warns of busy Memorial Day traffic for those leaving the Valley

Thursday, May 23 2024

The Texas Department of Transportation is sending out an alert for drivers heading out of the Rio Grande Valley for Memorial Day weekend.

Drivers planning on using I-35 to get to their final destination should expect the busiest traffic on Thursday and Friday. TXDOT has both of those days labeled in red.

Saturday and Sunday are labeled in green as having light traffic and Monday is labeled in yellow has having moderate traffic.

