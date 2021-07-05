x

Tyson Foods recalls 8.5 million pounds of cooked chicken due to Listeria outbreak

5 hours 19 minutes ago Monday, July 05 2021 Jul 5, 2021 July 05, 2021 5:06 PM July 05, 2021 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online/ Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods recalled 8.5 million pounds of fully cooked chicken due to a Listeria outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Frozen, fully cooked chicken products-- including chicken strips, diced chicken, chicken wing sections and fully cooked pizza with chicken-- are included in the recall. 

The recall also involves certain H-E-B products sold in Texas stores, according to a Monday news release from H-E-B

All products related to this recall have been removed from production and store shelves, H-E-B said. 

The H-E-B brand products sold at H-E-B stores includes the following: 

  • H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
  • H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE PEPPER TRIO CHICKEN SALAD
  • HEB MEAL SIMPLE BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
  • H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE CURRY CHICKEN SALAD
  • H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE CURRY CHICKEN SALAD LETTUCE WRAP
  • H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE WHITE MEAT SHREDDED CHICKEN 
  • H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

 

Click here to see the entire list of recalled Tyson chicken products. 

