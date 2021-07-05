Tyson Foods recalls 8.5 million pounds of cooked chicken due to Listeria outbreak

Photo credit: MGN Online/ Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods recalled 8.5 million pounds of fully cooked chicken due to a Listeria outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Frozen, fully cooked chicken products-- including chicken strips, diced chicken, chicken wing sections and fully cooked pizza with chicken-- are included in the recall.

The recall also involves certain H-E-B products sold in Texas stores, according to a Monday news release from H-E-B.

All products related to this recall have been removed from production and store shelves, H-E-B said.

The H-E-B brand products sold at H-E-B stores includes the following:

H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE PEPPER TRIO CHICKEN SALAD

HEB MEAL SIMPLE BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE CURRY CHICKEN SALAD

H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE CURRY CHICKEN SALAD LETTUCE WRAP

H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE WHITE MEAT SHREDDED CHICKEN

H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

Click here to see the entire list of recalled Tyson chicken products.