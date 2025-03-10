U.S. Border Patrol chief: Mexican gang lieutenant arrested in Edinburg
A high-ranking lieutenant of a Mexican gang was apprehended in Edinburg, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael W. Banks.
Banks announced on Sunday the lieutenant of the “notorious” Partido Revolucionaro Mexicano gang was apprehended by Border Patrol agents.
The man’s name was not released, but Banks identified him as a “Lieutenant in Charge of North Hidalgo" who was previously removed from the U.S. in 2021 and “continues to be a threat to our community.”
Additional details were not provided.
