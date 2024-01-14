U.S. Border Patrol RGV Sector celebrates 100th anniversary

The U.S. Border Patrol is celebrating its 100th birthday.

On Sunday morning, they held a centennial run on the Queen Isabella Causeway on South Padre Island.

About 700 people showed up for the run, including current and former agents and their families. The run was 1.924 miles long to celebrate the year the border patrol was founded.

Chief Gloria Chavez, who's the head of the RGV Sector, says the run was symbolic of the agency's mission.

"For us, it's super special that we're out here embracing our motto of 'honor first' on this 100th year of the United States border patrol," Chavez said.

The agency will be having events year-round to celebrate their anniversary.