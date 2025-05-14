U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol rescue two individuals attempting to swim across Rio Grande near Mission

The United States Coast Guard and U.S. Border Patrol agents from the McAllen station collaborated in rescuing two individuals attempting to swim across the Rio Grande, according to a news release.

The swimmers, along with three others apprehended in the same area, were determined to be in the U.S. illegally, the news release stated.

The news release said Border Patrol agents were patrolling near Bentsen State Park in Mission on Monday when they saw several individuals crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.

As agents responded, two individuals attempted to evade authorities by entering the Rio Grande but had difficulty navigating the water, according to the news release.

The news release said U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston were assisting with border security operations and quickly deployed their "specialized water rescue capabilities" and were able to retrieve the struggling swimmers.

The individuals were taken to a Rio Grande Valley Central Processing Center, according to a news release.