U.S. Coast Guard rescues 80-year-old kit surfer near Laguna Vista
The U.S. Coast Guard announced the rescue of an 80-year-old kite surfer near Laguna Vista.
The rescue happened on Thursday. Officials say the Port Isabel Police Department notified the Coast Guard of a distressed kite surfer in need of rescue.
An aircrew arrived and used two life rafts to bring that man to shore. Authorities say he's now in stable condition.
