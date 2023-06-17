U.S. Coast Guard rescues 80-year-old kit surfer near Laguna Vista

The U.S. Coast Guard announced the rescue of an 80-year-old kite surfer near Laguna Vista.

The rescue happened on Thursday. Officials say the Port Isabel Police Department notified the Coast Guard of a distressed kite surfer in need of rescue.

An aircrew arrived and used two life rafts to bring that man to shore. Authorities say he's now in stable condition.