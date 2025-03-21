x

U.S. denies Mexico's special request for water due to low water delivery to the Valley

U.S. denies Mexico's special request for water due to low water delivery to the Valley
3 hours 25 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025 Mar 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 6:08 PM March 21, 2025 in News - Local

Rio Grande Valley farmers are reacting to a post on X by the state department.

It says the U.S. is denying a special request from Mexico for water in Tijuana from the Colorado River. This comes as Valley growers have struggled with Mexico's low water deliveries to the Rio Grande for years. 

An expert said Mexico will get its water, but not in the way they're asking. 

"I think that was huge. We're still going to deliver that water, it's just not how Mexico wanted it delivered," Hidalgo County Irrigation District 2 Manager Sonny Hinojosa said.

A farmer says it's the first time they've seen the state department take a position like this.

"I tell you what, that has excited a bunch of us. A bunch of us that have been fighting this battle for a number of years, because this is the first time ever that the United States has told Mexico no. In 80 years of the treaty, they've never said no before," Edcouch farmer Brian Jones said.

Under the treaty, the U.S. delivers water to Mexico from the Colorado River and Mexico delivers water to the Rio Grande.

So far, Mexico has only delivered about a quarter of what it owes the U.S. over the last five years.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days