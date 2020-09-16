U.S. Department of Commerce awards $3 million to Mission Economic Development Corp.

The U.S. Department of Commerce recently awarded $3 million to the Mission Economic Development Corp. to expand and improve Shary Village Industrial Park.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, said the goal is to develop the industrial park to promote trade within the region and with Mexico.

“These are positive investments that are coming that we've been able to bring from Washington to the Rio Grande Valley to spur growth to create jobs,” Gonzalez said.

According to the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which is part of the Department of Commerce, the $3 million grant will be matched by a $750,000 local investment.

The project is expected to create 300 jobs and attract more than $57 million in private investment.