U.S. Department of Labor: Valley federal workers owed back pay

More than 1,300 people across the Rio Grande Valley are owed pay, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

The department says they have more than $1.2-million that need to go to federal workers across Texas. The average check will be about $662.

"What we want is the money in the hands of the worker we don't want to send it over to treasury because after three years, if we're not able to locate these workers, we do have to transfer those funds to the Treasury," Department of Labor-McAllen District Office Director Cynthia Cantu-Flores said.

To find out if you are owed money, click here.