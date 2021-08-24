x

U.S. hands over former Tijuana Cartel leader to Mexico

2 hours 17 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, August 24 2021 Aug 24, 2021 August 24, 2021 12:06 PM August 24, 2021 in News - Local

Former Tijuana Cartel leader Eduardo Arellano Felix was deported to Mexico on Monday as authorities handed him over to Mexican authorities at the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge.

Felix served a 15-year prison sentence in the states and now faces organized crime and drug trafficking charges in Mexico.

