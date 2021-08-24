U.S. hands over former Tijuana Cartel leader to Mexico
Former Tijuana Cartel leader Eduardo Arellano Felix was deported to Mexico on Monday as authorities handed him over to Mexican authorities at the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge.
Felix served a 15-year prison sentence in the states and now faces organized crime and drug trafficking charges in Mexico.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 482 positive cases
-
Brownsville police: Arrest made after woman and young child ‘taken by force’
-
Leader of Tijuana cartel in custody
-
Brownsville police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Cavender's
-
Edinburg among fastest growing cities in US, report says