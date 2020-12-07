U.S. health officials warn the worst is yet to come in the coronavirus pandemic

The nation's top health officials warn the worst is yet to come in the coronavirus pandemic, as infections rise. The country now averaging 186,000 new cases daily.

With the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday still unknown and the Dec. holidays approaching, health officials are preparing for significant increase in positive infections.

"You have a surge upon a surge," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "Before you can handle that more people are going to travel over Christmas we could start to see things really get bad in the middle of January."

