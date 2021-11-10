U.S. Marine Corps. celebrates 246th birthday

The United States Marine Corps celebrated 246 years of serving the country on Wednesday.

Veterans from across the Valley wished the Marine Corps a happy birthday, including former McAllen Mayor Jim Darling.

"Be proud, Marines," Darling said. "Stay proud. The country is behind them."

Marine Veteran Chris Briley says the day is about tradition, even though many will miss out on the annual Marine Corps Ball this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As Marines, we certainly look forward to it every year," Briley said. "It's one of the few occasions where you wear your dress blue uniform."

