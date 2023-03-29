x

U.S. Marshals: Houston murder suspect may be hiding in Edinburg

8 hours 43 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, March 29 2023 Mar 29, 2023 March 29, 2023 12:00 PM March 29, 2023 in News - Local

The U.S Marshals Service is searching for a suspect in a Houston murder who they say may be hiding in the Edinburg area.

Miguel Angel Gomez is accused of shooting and killing a man during a December 2022 argument in Houston. Authorities believe he may be in the Rio Grande Valley, specifically in Edinburg.

Gomez is also on parole for child sexual assault and goes by a number of different names, including Mike, Jorge and Tomas.

U.S. Marshals said Gomez is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call the Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days