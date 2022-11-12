U.S. Navy veteran receives free home renovation

A Valley painting company owned by two combat veterans helped a fellow veteran with some much-needed fixes to her home.

In April, Armored Painting asked Valley residents to submit nominations for a veteran in need of a home makeover. The children of retired U.S. Navy veteran Nina Haney nominated her to receive the free renovations to her home.

“We choose her because she brought up her kids by herself, and she has a son who is actually battling cancer right now and going through treatment,” Armored Painting co-owner Nelson Martinez said. “So we felt like she needed a little bit of encouragement in her life right now."

Haney was selected out of 21 nominated veterans to receive the gift on Veterans Day.

“This is just a blessing, and I love of these people even though I don't know them,” Haney said.

Armored Painting co-owners Martinez and Joe Robledo say after serving two tours in Iraq, they’re finding ways to help local veterans.

“[The] suicide rate is really high among the veteran community,” Martinez said. “And I feel like doing things like this hits home for the veterans. It's a way to make them feel special."

For Haney, the makeover was a huge relief.

“I've been trying to do this for 10 years, and one thing after another happens, and it gets pushed to the side,” Haney said of the needed renovations. “And I've never been able to do it.”

Armored Painting hopes to add free remodeling services as part of their yearly operations.