U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar pushes for federal officials to lift travel restrictions
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, is once again pushing federal officials to lift some restrictions on cross-border travel.
Cuellar sent a letter to Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, this week.
DHS is restricting non-essential travel in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions are scheduled to expire on Oct. 21.
Cuellar wants the government to loosen the restrictions.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Hurricane Delta causes high tides, strong winds on South Padre Island
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Knee Pain Treatment
-
Weslaco plans to spend $8.3 million on new public safety building
-
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, Texas RioGrande Legal Aid offer assistance for...
-
IDEA Public Schools farm program goes online during pandemic