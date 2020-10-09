U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar pushes for federal officials to lift travel restrictions

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, is once again pushing federal officials to lift some restrictions on cross-border travel.

Cuellar sent a letter to Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, this week.

DHS is restricting non-essential travel in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions are scheduled to expire on Oct. 21.

Cuellar wants the government to loosen the restrictions.

